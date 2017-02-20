Rose Hill’s feathers ruffled in fried chicken festival flap

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill to make a Fayetteville festival that hasn’t been held yet North Carolina’s official fried chicken festival is ruffling feathers in Rose Hill which has held a jubilee to honor the deep-fried bird for five decades.

Bill McMillan suggested the Fayetteville event and didn’t know about the Rose Hill festival. He told the News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2lDfbCc ) he didn’t mean any harm and wants to talk to the Rose Hill organizers over a plate of fried chicken.

Rose Hill is in Duplin County on Interstate 40. It claims the world’s largest working frying pan that can cook 365 chickens at once.

Poultry Jubilee Committee Chairwoman Lynn James says the festival started in the 1960s, attracts 9,000 people and rivals Christmas in the town of about 1,700 folks.

