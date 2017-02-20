UPDATE: Pitt Co. commissioners terminate dog licensing fee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Commissioners voter 6-2 to terminate the controversial dog licensing fee.

Since 2014, people living in unincorporated areas in the county have had to pay a fee just for owning a dog. The dog licensing fee requires people to pay the county $10 a year, yet many people aren’t happy about it.

The goal was for towns and cities in the county to adopt similar resolutions, but that didn’t happen. That means the policy didn’t generate nearly as much revenue as expected.

Last year, the county collected nearly $70,000 in revenue from the fee. County Manager Scott Elliott says that money was helping other pets in the area.

“It was introduced to help fund the animal shelter and also philosophically to help fund the expansion of it. We’re in the middle of a $1.8 million expansion,” Elliott said.

Now the Animal Services Advisory Board is recommending ceasing the dog licensing fee immediately.

Commissioner Glen Webb says that will make his constituents happy.

“They felt like it was unfair. That they have been doing what they’re supposed to do, they take care of their animals, they put them in a fence, they take them to the vet regularly. They’re good pet owners, they’re ideal pet owners. And they didn’t feel that it was fair that they were being charged a fee for doing the right thing,” Webb said.

Webb says the termination of the fee is effective immediately.