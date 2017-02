GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A mobile home was destroyed during an afternoon fire.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Acorn Road in Grifton.

Another building nearby was damaged.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire started as a trash burn/grass fire that quickly spread.

There’s no word on any injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

