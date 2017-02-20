Autopsy: Woman slain with 3 daughters in Greenville died from trauma, lacerations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An autopsy report has revealed the cause of death of a woman who was found dead, along with her three daughters, in a west Greenville townhome in August.

Garlette Howard died from trauma and lacerations to the head and upper body, according to the autopsy report.

Dibon Toone is accused of killing the three children and their mother.

He was last in court on February 9.

The topic of that discussion was evidence.

The district attorney provided inventory for biological evidence after Toone and his team sent a request.

The defendant’s attorneys told the court they’ve been to the scene, inspected the area and took photographs.

The four victims were found dead in a west Greenville townhome in August.

Toone was arrested hours later in Richmond, Virginia.

The judge wants the parties to put together a summary of all the motions filed for the next status hearing on August 3.

This is a capital case, which means the district attorney could seek the death penalty.

There still no word on their decision.

 

