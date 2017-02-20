Make it Monday: Customizing bendable necklaces

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Mixed metal jewelry is a trend in the fashion world, yet it can cost a pretty penny.

If you’ve been to local boutiques or art shows you may have noticed bendable necklaces for only $20 or $30.

Stephanie Lewis bought one for her mom and says they’re great for anyone on the go.

“It’s one necklace that she can wear five ways and people think it’s a different necklace each time,” said Lewis.

With a bendable jewelry, there are plenty of options and ways to wear it.

“You can wear it as a bracelet, as a headband, as necklaces, and you can always change your style depending on your outfit,” said Lewis. “You can dress it up or dress it down.”

There are some tricks to the trend, and Lewis is showing us a few of her favorite. Watch the above video for tutorials.

Once you master the basic steps when it comes to shaping and twisting, it doesn’t take long to find your style and create your own favorite designs.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!