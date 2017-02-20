Lenoir County residents still waiting for Matthew buyouts

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents in Lenoir County are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

Many of them are waiting to learn the fate of their homes and some are getting some much-needed support.

Carolyn Dawson, a Lenoir County resident, has filed for a home acquisition buyout, but she is still on the waiting list.

“As of right today we have about 230 properties that are on the list of potential buyouts,” said Emergency Management director Roger Dail.

When 9OYS first spoke with Carolyn, Hurricane Matthew had destroyed her home inside and out.

For now she lives and cares for her grandson at her daughter’s house, but she is looking forward to the day when she can return home.

“I know that this process may be a little lengthy, but I feel like they need to let us know something,” said Dawson.

With Lenoir County’s acquisition buyout program, Dail said Dawson and others like her could have an answer soon.

“We’ve got to have everything sent up to be stated with a letter of intent by March the 31,” said Dail.

Dail said once papers are filed with the state, Carolyn may have the option of a buyout or possibly elevating her home.