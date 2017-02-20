Kinston Teens leading efforts to reduce crime, beautify city, through Adopt-A-Lot program

josh-birch By Published: Updated:
vacant-lot

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Teens is leading a new effort to reduce crime and beautify the city through the Adopt-A-Lot program.

Through the program, churches, businesses, or groups can adopt one of the many vacant lots in Kinston, and use the land to create something positive.

“I feel like it would be a great way to beautify the community and get young people involved in improving how the atmosphere and environment of Kinston looks,” said Chris Suggs, the founder of Kinston Teens.

Anyone interested in adopting the lot must first submit an application that details which lot they want, and how they plan to use it.

No permanent structure can be built on the land for at least the first two years. Suggs said what the more than 1,000 vacant lots in Kinston could be transformed into is something like gardens, art displays, and flower fields.

The program was made a reality in part due to a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2016.

“You’d much rather have a lot that’s got a piece of art or a garden on it then one that has a lot of weeds and trash,” said Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy.

People in the community feel as if the program could be the start of something really good for Kinston.

“I think it will help with the kids, getting them off the street and give them a better opportunity instead of gang violence and stuff like that,” said Reginald Ford Jr.

Groups who adopt a lot and maintain it for two years could potentially receive the land for free if it were to be used for a non-profit. At that point, a structure could be built on the land.

Groups wishing to use the land for a profit at that point could still receive it, but would have to pay market rate.

If you’re interested in adopting a lot, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s