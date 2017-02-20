Greene County commissioners consider bringing new gym to area

tamara-scott By Published: Updated:
greene-county-rec

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County commissioners will be discussing a proposal to bring a new gym to the area at their meeting Monday night.

The proposal comes after many residents expressed concern over the lack of sports outlets in the county.

Greene County Parks and Recreation director Mike Anderson said local teams are now sharing space with middle school gyms and local community colleges.

Anderson said young children need an outlet, so in the future they will want to help grow the community.

“People are aging,” said Anderson. “Who is going to take their place if we don’t do something for these kids now? They’re not going to come back. Why would they want to come back? ‘If you don’t take care of me now, why would I come back later?’”

There are no official estimates on cost, but he thinks it will be around the project will cost a few million dollars.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s