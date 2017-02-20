Greene County commissioners consider bringing new gym to area

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County commissioners will be discussing a proposal to bring a new gym to the area at their meeting Monday night.

The proposal comes after many residents expressed concern over the lack of sports outlets in the county.

Greene County Parks and Recreation director Mike Anderson said local teams are now sharing space with middle school gyms and local community colleges.

Anderson said young children need an outlet, so in the future they will want to help grow the community.

“People are aging,” said Anderson. “Who is going to take their place if we don’t do something for these kids now? They’re not going to come back. Why would they want to come back? ‘If you don’t take care of me now, why would I come back later?’”

There are no official estimates on cost, but he thinks it will be around the project will cost a few million dollars.