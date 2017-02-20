Gov. Cooper proposes plan to raise teacher pay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gov. Roy Cooper has announced what he is calling a “significant teacher pay plan,” while also discussing more jobs he hopes to bring to the state.

Cooper is proposing a major, multi-year investment in North Carolina’s teachers.

The budget plan, which is expected to be released soon, would include a five percent raise for teachers this school year and another five percent raise next year.

Cooper said he looks to improve the state North Carolina as a whole.

“What I want for this state is a North Carolina with a population that’s better educated, healthier, have more money in their pockets, and they have the opportunity to live a more abundant and purposeful life,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the increase would not raise taxes and would bring North Carolina teacher pay to the national average in five years.

