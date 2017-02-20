Free dental clinic set to open in Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A free dental clinic set to open in Jacksonville will be helping those who can least afford it to smile.

The 3,500 square-foot building off Dewitt Street is the location for the future dental clinic.

It used to be an old dentist’s office, and it was donated to Onslow Community Outreach.

“This is a collaboration,” said Theo McClammy, executive director of Onslow Community Outreach. “Even with the donation of the building, it’s a partnership from the donor: the Morgan family. We also reached out to local dentists. We have two retired dentists who expressed an interest in donating their services.

The clinic is set to open in the summer and will be open for two days each week.

The organization is asking for donations of updated dental equipment before it opens.

