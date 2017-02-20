First Alert Forecast: Another warm and sunny day today

SUMMARY: High pressure will keep us clear tonight and into the day tomorrow  Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Another sunny and warm day. Highs will be in the 60s along the coast and breaking 70 again for the inland areas. Winds should stay light, out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows still above average, upper 30s to lower 40s inland and lower to mid 40s along the coast. Skies are partly to mostly clear with light winds out of the east.

A LOOK AHEAD: Cooling off a little for Tuesday, into the low to mid 60s, ahead of a cold front. The front will fall apart before it gets here, but we still could see a few sprinkles Wednesday and Thursday

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

