Deputies make three arrests, seek fourth suspect in Cove City home invasion

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
cove-city-home-invasion

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) –  Deputies arrest three suspects in a Craven County home invasion.

It happened on Wintergreen Road in Cove City on Feb. 15th.

Investigators say three armed men entered the home, demanded money, and assaulted a resident. Deputies say the suspects also took guns from the home during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested Kenneth Gill, Michael McCoy, and Kevin Cornelius on Feb. 16th. The three men are charged with multiple felonies including burglary and kidnapping. All three suspects were taken the Craven County Detention Center and given a $1-million bond.

Investigators say they have also obtained an arrest warrant for Malik Cassidy.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s