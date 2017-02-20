Deputies make three arrests, seek fourth suspect in Cove City home invasion

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrest three suspects in a Craven County home invasion.

It happened on Wintergreen Road in Cove City on Feb. 15th.

Investigators say three armed men entered the home, demanded money, and assaulted a resident. Deputies say the suspects also took guns from the home during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested Kenneth Gill, Michael McCoy, and Kevin Cornelius on Feb. 16th. The three men are charged with multiple felonies including burglary and kidnapping. All three suspects were taken the Craven County Detention Center and given a $1-million bond.

Investigators say they have also obtained an arrest warrant for Malik Cassidy.