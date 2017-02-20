Deputies: Jacksonville man stole scooter, checks

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
dibblesteven-sven

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he stole from two separate people in December and January.

Steven Dibble was arrested on Friday and faces charges of stealing and forging and cashing checks.

Deputies said Dibble stole checks, jewelry, a scooter and other items from a home on Summersill School Road in Jacksonville in December.

Dibble also took checks from a home on Pueblo Drive in January, deputies said.

He then forged and cashed checks totaling more than $5,700, deputies said.

Deputies said he was arrested after the victims in both cases mentioned him as a suspect.

He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $231,000 bail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s