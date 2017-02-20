Deputies: Jacksonville man stole scooter, checks

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he stole from two separate people in December and January.

Steven Dibble was arrested on Friday and faces charges of stealing and forging and cashing checks.

Deputies said Dibble stole checks, jewelry, a scooter and other items from a home on Summersill School Road in Jacksonville in December.

Dibble also took checks from a home on Pueblo Drive in January, deputies said.

He then forged and cashed checks totaling more than $5,700, deputies said.

Deputies said he was arrested after the victims in both cases mentioned him as a suspect.

He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $231,000 bail.