Crossing arm on Regency Blvd. raised, traffic moving again

Regency Blvd. traffic backup (2/20/17)
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Traffic is moving again along Regency Blvd. in Greenville after a major Monday morning back-up.

According to Kristen Hunter with the Greenville Police Department, the crossing arm at the level crossing was stuck for at least half an hour in the down position. CSX was notified and crews repaired the malfunction just before 9 a.m.

WNCT Marketing Director Marc Morriston said dozens of cars and a school bus were stuck for over 30 minutes.

There’s no word yet on what caused the malfunction.

 

