Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ headed to DPAC

WNCN Staff Published: Updated:
This CD cover image released by Atlantic Records shows the Broadway cast album for "Hamilton: An American Musical." Atlantic Records said last week that Hamilton has so far sold over 54,000 albums, had more than 16 million songs streamed and become the highest debuting cast recording on the Billboard Top 200 in over 50 years _ not typical numbers for Broadway. (Atlantic Records via AP)
This CD cover image released by Atlantic Records shows the Broadway cast album for "Hamilton: An American Musical." Atlantic Records said last week that Hamilton has so far sold over 54,000 albums, had more than 16 million songs streamed and become the highest debuting cast recording on the Billboard Top 200 in over 50 years _ not typical numbers for Broadway. (Atlantic Records via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The hit Broadway musical Hamilton will come to the Durham Performing Arts Center in 2018, the venue announced Monday.

Those holding season seats to SunTrust Broadway’s 2017-2018 season will have first shot at Hamilton tickets when they renew their membership for the 2018-2019 season, which will include the show, which uses hip-hop to explore the life of a leading light in America’s founding and early life. The show also blends in jazz, blues and other musical styles.

A DPAC announcement said the show “is the story of America then, as told by America now.”

More information, including specific show dates and how to purchase group and individual tickets will be announced later, DPAC said.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s