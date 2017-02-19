Silver Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wilson girl

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Nicole NoHemy Chavez-Cuellar.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Nicole NoHemy Chavez-Cuellar, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Chavez-Cuellar is 13-years-old, about 5’1″ with brown hair. She was last seen in a light colored shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Nicole NoHemy Chavez-Cuellar should call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323.