GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – Several agencies were called to a barn fire on Saturday in Grimesland.

The Grimesland Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Mill Field Lane for a structure fire just before 6p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from a barn on the property.

Firefighters say no one was inside the barn at the time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.