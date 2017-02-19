Police looking for woman accused of stabbing someone in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are  asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for a stabbing  in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department says officers were called to the Colonial Mobile Home Park Sunday afternoon in reference to a stabbing victim.

Police say the victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries.

During the course of the investigation Police identified the victim’s girlfriend, Channyng Bell, as a suspect.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the 29 year old , who fled after the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on her location to call New Bern Police at (252) 633-2020.

 

