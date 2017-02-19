Pet owners express concern after multiple attacks at local dog park

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Earlier this week Kevin Johnson took his dog, Chase, to the Greenville Off Leash Park.

But the visit was cut short after Chase was attacked by another dog.

“This one dog just got a little over friendly and they kind of snapped and attacked at him,” said Johnson

That’s when Johnson jumped in to save his beloved pet.

“It was a pretty strong dog and when its jaw latched like that so I was just yanking, I had the dog by his collar,” described Johnson. “Yanking and he was just pulling my dogs leg up with it and everything. It was, it was sad.”

Since the incident, Johnson told 9 On Your Side, Chase has endured 4 deep wounds, stitches, and several staples.

His owners vow they will never take him back to the dog park.

But they worry for other dogs, especially because his attacker’s owner fled the scene.

“We had to pay a few hundred dollars to get him fixed with the vet bills so and they didn’t offer or apologize or anything like that,” explained Johnson.

Chase’s owner took to Facebook to spread awareness of the issue.

Greenville Animal Protective Services said if your dog is ever involved in an attack call police immediately and be sure to collect the other owner’s information.

Many owners like Michelle Roberts say dog attacks can be prevented.

“If you have a dog, they have a family they see it as a pack so it’s very important that they have that sociable behavior cause obviously they see them as a part of their pack. So you have to get them socialized cause if not they’ll actually be very dangerous.”

Roberts and other owners are now wondering if bringing their dog to the park is a good idea.

“That does concern me, Of course you can love a dog I have no doubt that owners love their dog and their pets but you also have to be responsible,” said Roberts

Greenville Off Leash Park has signs outside that say enter at your own risk.

Roberts said even with that warning, if you have an aggressive dog you shouldn’t bring it around others.

Kevin says he hopes his dog’s story can save another dog’s life.