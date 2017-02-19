One killed, another injured when train plows into vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was killed and another was injured after their disabled vehicle was hit by a freight train in Fayetteville Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Franklin and Winslow streets.

Two of the vehicle’s four occupants were able to escape when the vehicle became disabled on the tracks.

Two others were unable get out before the train plowed into the 2010 Honda.

Christopher Locklear, 50, of the 3800 block of Mizell Road in Greensboro died, police said.

The driver, William Jacobs, 51, of the 1900 block of Old Baker Road in Maxton was flown to UNC Hospital early Sunday morning, where he is listed in serious yet stable condition, according to police.

Amelia Chavis and Penny Creech, both 50, from Pembroke were not injured after they were able to escape the Honda, according to police.

This railroad crossing was blocked by the stopped train.

*WNCN contributed to this report.

