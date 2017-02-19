One Dead After Attempted Robbery Outside Greensboro’s Four Seasons Mall, Police

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) – One person is dead after a shooting outside the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police said they got a call reporting shots fired around 1:26 Saturday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene they found 33-year-old Westley Tyler Tugman of Lenoir, N.C. suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Neighbors like Brandon Francis are still trying to shake off the shock.

“It puts fear in my heart that that type of behavior is happening in my neighborhood and at the place where I work,” said Francis.

Francis said he felt a little out of step after seeing police tape on his walk to work at Four Seasons Towne Center on Saturday.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” said Francis. “But I started walking up and I saw all the police cars so I was like ‘oh man this might be real.”

Neighbors in the area also had a hard time processing what happened — like The Bentley family.

“It’s weird. It’s crazy. It’s like something I wouldn’t expect to happen by my house just so close to home,” said Gloria Bentley.

“You gotta watch out. You never know what’s going to happen,” said Brian Bentley.

Lt. Chris Schultheis with the Greensboro Police Dept. says they need anyone who might have seen the shooting to come forward.

“There is probably some that left before Police got here because they were scared or didn’t want to get tied up. We understand that,” said Schultheis. “But we are asking if they were out here to please contact us and tell us what they saw even if you think it’s not important, every little detail helps us piece together what happened out here.”

Francis hopes police will catch the shooter soon.

“”It’s really scary. I don’t want to get shot,” said Francis.

At this point police do not have anyone in custody, and witness descriptions of the suspect vary.

Police say it appears the shooting started as an attempted robbery. The suspect fled the scene and police are asking anyone who might know something to come forward and call Crime Stoppers.