Humane Society of ENC offers Seniors for Seniors program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is offering a special this month, to pair senior citizens with senior dogs.

For the next two weeks, adoption fees are waived for any senior citizen looking to adopt a dog over the age of six, or cat over the age of eight.

Shelby Jolly said it helps unite senior animals with older residents, who may be looking for a companion.

“They kind of have the same life goals you know. They just want to relax and enjoy the day and just cuddle and spend time with you as a companion, like any dog or cat wants,” explained Jolly.

“But senior dogs tend to be more snuggly and cuddly and they just want to hang out and dog everything you do.”

If you’re interested in adopting a senior animal or want more information click here.