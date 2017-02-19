Humane Society of ENC offers Seniors for Seniors program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is offering a special this month, to pair senior citizens with senior dogs.

For the next two weeks, adoption fees are waived for any senior citizen looking to adopt a dog over the age of six, or cat over the age of eight.

Shelby Jolly said it helps unite senior animals with older residents, who may be looking for a companion.

“They kind of have the same life goals you know. They just want to relax and enjoy the day and just cuddle and spend time with you as a companion, like any dog or cat wants,” explained Jolly.

“But senior dogs tend to be more snuggly and cuddly and they just want to hang out and dog everything you do.”

