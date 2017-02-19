First Alert Forecast: A nice second half to the weekend

SUMMARY: An area of low pressure will bring the chance of showers for overnight tonight  Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. Highs will be near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the 40’s inland and 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and fantastic again. Highs will be near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: It will be a touch cooler on Tuesday with a few more clouds as a cold front approaches. That front falls apart by the time it gets here, but we could see a few showers Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll warm back up into the 70’s for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

