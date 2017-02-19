First Alert Forecast: A nice second half to the weekend

SUMMARY: An area of low pressure will bring the chance of showers for overnight tonight Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm again. Highs will be near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the 40’s inland and 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny and fantastic again. Highs will be near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: It will be a touch cooler on Tuesday with a few more clouds as a cold front approaches. That front falls apart by the time it gets here, but we could see a few showers Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll warm back up into the 70’s for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast