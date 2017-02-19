Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 110 miles off Cape Hatteras

PORTSMOUTH, V.A. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship approximately 110 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Saturday.

Coast Guard watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notification at about 9:55 a.m. from the 1,142-foot, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, that a 75-year-old female passenger was suffering from diabetic shock.

An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to assist. Upon arrival, the Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the woman to the helicopter and transported her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, arriving at about 1:50 p.m.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of cooperation between the Coast Guard, cruise ship personnel and local hospital staff,” said Coast Guard Lt. Courtney Wolf, command duty officer for the case. “Today’s hoist went seamlessly due to the coordination between all involved parties, and as a result we were able to transport this individual quickly and safely.”

