Bulldogs sweep home opener

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After playing the first six games of the season away from home, the Pitt County Community College baseball team won the first two home games it played in by defeating Louisburg College 5-2 in game one and 10-9 in game two of a double header on Sunday.

Game one saw Andrew Blake strikeout seven batters in five innings en route to earning the victory. Trent Selbert and Kyle Davis combine to throw two hitless innings in relief. Eight different Bulldogs recorded a hit in the opening game of the double header.

Game two ended in dramatic fashion as Macon Langston provided a walk-off winner as he singled up the middle which allowed Tommy Bullock to score the game winning run. Daniel Milwee led the effort at the dish as he went 2-3 with three RBI including a home run.

Tommy Eason and company return to the field on Sunday when they travel to Myrtle Beach to play College of DuPage at the Ripken Experience.