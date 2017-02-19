Bulldogs sweep home opener

zach-maskavich By Published: Updated:
andrew-blake-pitt-cc-baseball

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After playing the first six games of the season away from home, the Pitt County Community College baseball team won the first two home games it played in by defeating Louisburg College 5-2 in game one and 10-9 in game two of a double header on Sunday.

Game one saw Andrew Blake strikeout seven batters in five innings en route to earning the victory. Trent Selbert and Kyle Davis combine to throw two hitless innings in relief. Eight different Bulldogs recorded a hit in the opening game of the double header.

Game two ended in dramatic fashion as Macon Langston provided a walk-off winner as he singled up the middle which allowed Tommy Bullock to score the game winning run. Daniel Milwee led the effort at the dish as he went 2-3 with three RBI including a home run.

Tommy Eason and company return to the field on Sunday when they travel to Myrtle Beach to play College of DuPage at the Ripken Experience.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s