GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

16 year old Keyontae Worsley is a student at J.H. Rose High School and was last seen at his home, located on the 1300 block of Pactolus Highway in Greenville.

Worsley is described as a black male, 6 foot 3 inches tall, and 130 pounds.

If you have any information don’t respond on Facebook call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.