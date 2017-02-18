Two people stabbed near ECU

By Published: Updated:
9OYS - Crime - Stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people were stabbed in Greenville near 5th street and Summit street early Saturday morning.

Greenville Police said the suspect was identified as a white male about five foot eight inches tall and in his mid-thirty’s. The suspect had a scraggly beard dressed in all black and was wearing a black book bag last seen running east on 5th street headed towards Jarvis street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

 

