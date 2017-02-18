One dead after shooting outside NC mall

kelly-byrne By Published: Updated:
Greensboro police on the scene outside Four Seasons Town Centre mall on Saturday afternoon. WFMY photo
Greensboro police on the scene outside Four Seasons Town Centre mall on Saturday afternoon. WFMY photo

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) – One person is dead after a shooting outside the JCPenney at the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police said a call reporting shots fired came in around 1:26 Saturday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the JCPenney parking lot. He later died in the parking lot from his injuries.

At this point police do not have anyone in custody, and they are unsure of a motive.

Police did say it does not seem to be a random act of violence.

Our photographer on the scene said Vanstory Street is blocked going into the JCPenney parking lot.

*WFMY contributed to this story.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s