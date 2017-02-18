One dead after shooting outside NC mall

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) – One person is dead after a shooting outside the JCPenney at the Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

Greensboro Police said a call reporting shots fired came in around 1:26 Saturday afternoon.

When officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the JCPenney parking lot. He later died in the parking lot from his injuries.

At this point police do not have anyone in custody, and they are unsure of a motive.

Police did say it does not seem to be a random act of violence.

Our photographer on the scene said Vanstory Street is blocked going into the JCPenney parking lot.

*WFMY contributed to this story.