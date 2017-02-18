Pirates sweep day two of Pirate Clash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU MEDIA RELATIONS)– East Carolina scored a pair of victories Saturday on day two of the Pirate Clash, downing Bryant 4-2 before recording a 3-2 walkoff victory over Fordham inside the ECU Softball Stadium. The Rams were receiving votes in this week’s USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll.

Bryant defeated Cleveland State 2-1 to kick off the day’s action while Saint Francis downed Cleveland State 6-0 and Fordham bested Saint Francis 6-1.

The Rundown: Game One

With the contest tied at two in the sixth inning, the Pirates scored a pair of two-out runs and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the seventh to record their second win of the weekend over Bryant.

Redshirt freshman Tate McClellan tallied two hits, a run scored and a RBI while senior outfielder Ciara Ervin chipped in with a hit, two RBI and three walks drawn. Robyn Ukegawa and Haylee Haas were both 2-for-3 to lead the Bulldog offense.

Freshman RHP Megan Mills picked up her first collegiate victory in her first decision in the circle, throwing 4.1 innings in relief of starter Mary Williams. Mills scattered four hits and did not walk a batter. Junior infielder/RHP Meredith Burroughs nailed down her second save of the weekend with a scoreless top of the seventh. Colby Norris (0-2) took the loss for Bryant as she allowed four runs on five hits with six walks and three strikeouts in the complete game effort.

The Decisive Inning

With the score knotted at two entering the bottom of the sixth, McClellan stepped up and blasted a first pitch home run deep to left to give East Carolina a 3-2 advantage. Then, with two outs on the board, senior infielder Megan Quick followed suit with a bomb of her own to provide some insurance as well as the final margin.

Statistic of the Game

ECU put its leadoff batter on base in five of the six innings as compared to just three of seven for the Bulldogs. Additionally, three of the Pirates’ five hits went for extra bases.

The Rundown: Game 2

Senior outfielder Kacie Oshiro provided the heroics as her two-out walkoff double in the bottom of the seventh capped East Carolina’s rally that erased a late Fordham 2-1 advantage.

Six different Pirates notched a hit in the game while redshirt junior catcher Mycek and Oshiro added a RBI apiece. Jessica Hughes rapped out three hits, a run scored and a RBI to pace the Ram lineup.

Senior RHP Lydia Ritchie (2-3) twirled her fourth complete game of the campaign in the victory, giving up just two runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Madison Aughinbaugh (1-3) was saddled with the loss as she ended up surrendering two runs (one earned) on two hits as well as walking one batter and striking out a pair.

The Decisive Sequence

Head coach Courtney Oliver subbed in freshman outfielder Olivia Narron at left field to begin the top of the seventh inning and that decision paid dividends as, with the bases full and one out on the board, she snagged a fly ball and threw a strike to Mycek at home who tagged out Morgan Figueroa to end the frame.

With the 2-2 tie preserved, freshman designated player Logan Wood doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh before senior outfielder Ali Ramirez drew a walk. After a bunt popup and a looking strikeout, Oshiro pounded a 1-2 pitch into center field that fell over the head of Sydney Canessa and scored pinch runner and freshman Kendra Ziemba from second for the winning tally.

Statistic of the Game

The teams combined to leave 12 runners on base, eight of which belonged to Fordham. ECU also came up with five extra base hits, including two in the pivotal seventh inning.

Up Next

East Carolina wraps up the Pirate Clash Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Pirates battle Cleveland State.