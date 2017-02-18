Pirates drop second straight to Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS (WNCT) – For the second straight game, the No. 6 East Carolina baseball team fell at No. 8 Ole Miss on Saturday, 3-2.

The Pirates were the first on the board as Luke Bolka hit a solo home run to left center in the second inning to give ECU the 1-0 lead. The Pirates next run came as T.J. Rifles was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Rebels started their comeback in the sixth inning as Colby Bortles launched a solo blast to left field to cut the lead to 2-1. The next inning Will Golsan roped a double into left field past the out stretched glove of Dwanya Williams-Sutton to tie things at two. A few batters later, Bortles was able to drive in Golson to give Ole Miss the lead and the eventual victory.

Sam Lanier suffered the loss after giving up all three runs to the Rebels. Any Pagnozzi was credited with the win.

Jacob Wolfe threw five scoreless innings, giving up four hits and striking out five in his no decision.

The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday when they play the final game of the series with first pitch set for 1 p.m.