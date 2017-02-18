National leaders celebrated during Black History Service in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several national figures were recognized during a Black History Month service at Sycamore Hill Memorial Baptist Church Saturday.

Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield was among those recognized for his work with the black community. He encouraged the crowd to never sit down, and always fight back for what is right.

The guest speaker was Alexis Herman, who served as the U.S. Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton. Herman was the first African American woman to hold that role.

She described what it was like to make history during a month celebrating black contributions in society.

“As I think about those days and where I am now, the journey continues,” Herman told WNCT. “Because you know it’s great to make history but it’s more important to make a difference.”

Herman said she was honored to be invited to speak in Greenville.