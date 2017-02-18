Local church brings awareness to heart disease as a part of ‘Go Red for Women’

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT)  – One local church is celebrating American heart month by raising awareness for heart disease.

Men and women came together today at the Phillippi Missionary Baptist church in Pitt County to learn more about the deadly disease.

Health ministry chair Valerie Gatlin said a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of heart disease.

That starts with eating fresh foods without preservatives.

“Women are so used to taking care of everybody else and they always ignore their body when their body is trying to say something is wrong. SO my goal today is that women will pay attention to what their body is telling them and take care of themselves,” said Gatlin

The symptoms of heart disease vary, but can include shortness of breath, chest pain, extreme weakness, and a rapid heart rate.

