Knights snap Pirates home win streak

zach-maskavichAp_Logo_01 By and Published: Updated:
tacko-fall-ucf-basketball

GREENSVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Nick Banyard scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Matt Williams added 15 points, and Central Florida closed on an 11-2 run to cap a 61-58 comeback win over East Carolina on Saturday.

East Carolina led 56-50 with 3:48 remaining, but a jumper and 3-pointer from Williams cut the deficit to one, and A.J. Davis’ dunk with 1:38 left gave the Knights (17-10, 8-7 American Athletic) a 57-56 lead. Tacko Fall, a 47 percent free-throw shooter and tallest player in college basketball at 7-foot-6, made 3 of 6 from the stripe in the final 38 seconds, and East Carolina’s desperation heave at the buzzer came up short.

In a game that featured nine ties and nine lead changes, UCF led 46-41 midway through the second half until Kentrell Barkley scored all 10 of his points in a 15-4 run to take a 56-50 lead. Michel Nzege had 11 points for East Carolina (12-15, 4-10), and Jeremy Sheppard, Andre Washington and Barkley had 10 apiece.

Williams made 3 of 6 3-pointers, setting the conference record for 3s in a season (98).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s