First Alert Forecast: Another nice weekend in the East

Published: Updated:
SUMMARY: Spring-like weather sticks around through the long weekend. A weak area of low pressure will bring clouds and a few showers tonight.  Details:

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and warm. Clouds build in this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rainfall amounts overall will be light. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and staying warm. Highs near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A quiet start to the week with temperatures staying above average. A weak front cold bring a few showers to the area Wednesday or Thursday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

