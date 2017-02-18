First Alert Forecast: Another nice weekend in the East

SUMMARY: Spring-like weather sticks around through the long weekend. A weak area of low pressure will bring clouds and a few showers tonight. Details:

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and warm. Clouds build in this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rainfall amounts overall will be light. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and staying warm. Highs near 70 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A quiet start to the week with temperatures staying above average. A weak front cold bring a few showers to the area Wednesday or Thursday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 51 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast