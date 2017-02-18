ECU holds 2nd annual Civility summit with special guest Ndaba Mandela

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University held its second annual Civility Summit Saturday.

The goal was to create conversations on ECU’s campus and in the community about working together for a greater good.

Keynote speaker Ndaba Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, spoke about his family’s life and how students can impact their own lives.

Many who attended the event expressed concern over the current state of America.

They asked how to make an impact in their community about things they are passionate about.

Mandela says it only takes one person to make a difference.

“Whatever it is that you are passionate about you need to make an effort to get the information do the research and then actually go into the community and engage with them, otherwise you are just a dreamer,” explained Mandela. “And there is nothing wrong with being a dreamer, but a dreamer with no action is just useless.”

During the event, attendees divided into separate sessions, to openly talk about controversial topics like race relations and gender equity.

During Mandela’s speech he spoke candidly about his hometown and how he continues to carry his grandfather’s message.