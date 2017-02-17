Washington gets money for redevelopment efforts

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The state of North Carolina has approved a grant of more than $6 million for rural community improvements, which means a number of communities in eastern North Carolina are eligible for an upgrade.

The city of Washington received more than $500,000 alone.

The money will go toward two separate projects.

Economists in the area said the goal is to continue redevelopment efforts in the downtown area.

In a couple months, work will start on a new brewery.

The grant money will fund renovations to a building that sat vacant for more than 40 years.

A new Ribeye’s will also go up just a couple blocks away.

“Because of these two grants, we’ll be bringing businesses downtown that we need to revitalize, and they will also create jobs,” said Martyn Johnson, Beaufort County economic developer.

There is still no complete timetable on the projects.

Johnson said the restaurant will be done before the brewery.