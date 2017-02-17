Police: Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Plymouth

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:

Plymouth, N.C. (WNCT) – The Plymouth Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening on N.C. 32 South and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say a car, with several people inside, shot a man multiple times before driving away.

The victim was take to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he is listed in serious condition. Police are not releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Plymouth Police Department at (252) 793-4680. Police say you can remain anonymous.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s