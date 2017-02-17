Police: Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth, N.C. (WNCT) – The Plymouth Police Department is investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening on N.C. 32 South and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say a car, with several people inside, shot a man multiple times before driving away.

The victim was take to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he is listed in serious condition. Police are not releasing the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Plymouth Police Department at (252) 793-4680. Police say you can remain anonymous.