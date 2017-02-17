Onslow County to undergo major road upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Drivers in Onslow County will soon run into road construction as the Department of Transportation makes updates to several major roads in the county.

More than 50 miles of road projects are scheduled to begin as early as the end of this month.

Projects include the repaving and widening of major highways like Highway 258 and N.C. 24 near Richlands.

It also includes N.C. 24 and N.C. 172 near Duplin County.

The $11.5 million contract also includes reconstructing shoulders and installing guard rails on bridges.

“The primary routes would probably affect traffic the most, and there are restrictions in the contract, which would allow us to start later in the day and finish earlier in the day,” said Keith Eason, NCDOT resident engineer.

The DOT reminds drivers to use caution near construction zones.

Completion of the projects is expected by November.