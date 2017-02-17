Man shows up at Elizabeth City hospital with gunshot wound

WAVY Staff Published: Updated:
elizabeth-city-police-car-1

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot in the wrist in Elizabeth City Thursday evening.

At about 5:26 p.m., officers responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

Police say 21-year-old TreQuan Deonte’ Moore had a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his right wrist.

It’s not clear who shot Moore.

This is the third shooting in Elizabeth City in a week. A man arrived at the hospital Monday with a gunshot wound. Another man was shot while driving Wednesday.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s