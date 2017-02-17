Man shows up at Elizabeth City hospital with gunshot wound

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was shot in the wrist in Elizabeth City Thursday evening.

At about 5:26 p.m., officers responded to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

Police say 21-year-old TreQuan Deonte’ Moore had a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his right wrist.

It’s not clear who shot Moore.

This is the third shooting in Elizabeth City in a week. A man arrived at the hospital Monday with a gunshot wound. Another man was shot while driving Wednesday.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.