Kinston wins 11th consecutive tournament title, South Central, Northside-Jacksonville sweep as “Tournament Week” concludes

GREENVILLE (WNCT)  – Kinston won the school’s 11th consecutive conference tournament title tonight, blasting Goldsboro 80-53 in the Eastern Carolina 2A tournament finale. Damian Dunn led the Vikings with 18 points.

The Kinston girls also won their championship, beating South Lenoir, 48-41. Anzaryia Cobb led the way with 16 points for the Vikings.

South Central swept the Eastern Carolina 4A-3A. The Falcon boys beat DH Conley, 50-38. The South Central girls blitzed JH Rose, 74-27.

Northside-Jacksonville swept the titles in the East Central 2A. The Monarch boys remained unbeaten on the season, beating SW Onslow tonight, 79-62. The Lady Monarchs beat North Brunswick 56-43 for their title.

North Pitt upset Beddingfield to take the Eastern Plains 2A conference championship, 68-66. SW Edgecombe won the girl’s title, beating Farmville Central 47-43.

Jones Sr. won the Coastal Plains 1A championship for the boys, 72-68 over East Carteret. Pamlico to the girl’s title, 51-36 over East Carteret.

 

