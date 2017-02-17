Greenville closes deal on Dickinson Ave. project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A $32 million housing, office, and retail project is in store for the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Reade Circle.

The City of Greenville said it completed the sale of the property on Thursday with Sidewalk Greenville LLC for $1,505,744, the appraised value of the property.

Sidewalk intends to construct a development to be called University Edge/Dickinson Lofts on the property. On-site work is scheduled to begin on April 3, 2017. Plans currently call for 86 premium student housing units for University Edge and 58 units catering to young professionals as part of Dickinson Lofts.

The city said there is a contractual commitment for the property to be developed as a mixed-use development containing a minimum of 20,000 square feet of leasable office and retail space and at least 120 total residential units with a minimum of 45 non-student market rate professional units and a 1-to-1 ratio of student rental housing units and non-student market rate professional units above 120 units.

“The Sidewalk Development project will be the third prominent housing complex to be developed and located in the Uptown District,” City Manager Barbara Lipscomb said. “However, unlike the other two projects, which feature primarily student housing, this one will also feature market-rate housing as well as significant retail space.”

The contract calls for the non-student market-rate professional units to be different from the student rental housing units based on the number of beds in the unit, the amenities, and the interior finishes. The exterior of the building can be no less than 40 percent masonry can’t include vinyl. The development will be a five-story structure.