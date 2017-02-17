General Assembly considers bill making motorcycle helmets optional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new bill under consideration in the North Carolina General Assembly could make wearing motorcycle and moped helmets optional.

House Bill 91 calls for a change in motor vehicle laws to provide special provisions for motorcycle and mopeds.

If passed, it would allow both drivers and passengers to choose not to wear a helmet if they are over the age of 21.

Some local riders are in favor of the new bill.

“It’s a safety fact for me,” said Gary Camarro at Carolina V-Twin, a motorcycle shop in Greenville. “I would like to have the right though to not have to wear a helmet…I think a person 21 and over — if you can defend this country…you should be able to make your own decisions.”

If passed, the bill would become effective October 1.

It would apply to any and all violations on or after that date.