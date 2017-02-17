First Alert Forecast: Weekend warm-up

SUMMARY: High pressure system provides dry weather for now, with warmer temperatures arriving by the weekend. Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly sunny this morning with chilly temperatures in the 20s & 30s. Winds are on the light side.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Northwesterly winds will become southwesterly at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s to around 50 along the coast. Skies should remain clear and winds light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an overnight shower Saturday night. Temperatures are warm, around 70.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast