East’s Hidden History: Pitt Co. Schools’ uncovered documents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When Pitt County Schools started cleaning out a warehouse, longtime county employee Phil Ward found a file cabinet full of paper and old documents that shine a unique light on the history of Pitt County’s colored schools.

History teacher Steven Hill was asked by the school administration to go through the years of history contained in the files.

“These documents dated from about 1910 all the way to the 1970s,” said Hill.

After hours of filing, Hill has found decades of records, including records of how Pitt County Schools operated during segregation.

One letter, signed by supervisor of colored schools G.R. Whitfield, instructs teachers to “touch lightly on the horrors of slavery,” and says teachers “may use an hour or two before the school day is over to acquaint the children with past conditions.”

“Our judgments could range from, ‘Yeah he was afraid to do otherwise,’ or maybe he was trying to be a unifier, or maybe he was just trying to survive in the atmosphere and environment that he was in,” said Hill.

Hill said he was most surprised by how late Pitt County desegregated.

“I was really kind of fascinated to find out that Pitt County schools didn’t really begin desegregation until 1970,” said Hill. “When I share that with students they’re kind of surprised.”

Hill wants to preserve what he’s found, put it on display and eventually incorporate it into lesson plans.

“You can’t understand any other culture unless you understand your culture first, so I believe this insight, the documents…will give them that,” said Hill.