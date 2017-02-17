Colonel charged with child sex abuse appears in court at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Camp Lejeune colonel accused of sexually assaulting minors appeared before a base judge Friday.

Col. Daniel Wilson is facing numerous charges of assault and conduct unbecoming an officer.

Wilson walked slowly from the brig to the courtroom with his lawyer, Phillip Stackhouse, where he pleaded not guilty in front of the base judge.

Wilson asked the judge on Friday for a trial before members rather than by a judge.

He is charged with sexual assault, assault consummated by battery and absence without leave, stemming from a December incident.

He was already facing three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer stemming from an incident inJune.

Wilson was ultimately barred from base after sending threatening Facebook messages to an undisclosed recipient.

Those messages aren’t related to the sexual assault charges.

During Friday’s arraignment, Stackhouse argued the base magistrate’s decision to confine Wilson was made with error.

The judge said he needs more time to decide whether it’s true.

The 55-year-old colonel has over 36 years of service and completed 11 deployments.

He was reassigned to administrative duties following the allegations.

Two motions dates are set for April and May.

Wilson’s trial is set to begin June 6.

The colonel returned to the brig following his arraignment today.

The judge said he will make a decision whether to release him after he has enough time to review all of the evidence related to the case.