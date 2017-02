GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in Charlotte.

Investigators said officers went to a home on Grovemont Drive just before 11 a.m. in reference to the Charlotte homicide suspect.

When they arrived, officers said the suspect, Laron Aulton, refused to leave the home, leading to a 90-minute standoff.

Eventually, Greenville police did arrest the 31-year-old. Aulton was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center.