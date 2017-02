CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Camp Lejeune colonel will appear before a judge Friday to answer to child sex abuse charges.

55-year-old Colonel Daniel Wilson was placed in the brig aboard Camp Lejeune last month.

He faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer.

Wilson waived his Article 32 hearing last week.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew will follow the case throughout the day and keep you updated on air and online.