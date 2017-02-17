Body discovered after overnight Jacksonville fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police are working to identify a body discovered after an overnight fire.

It happened Friday just after 2 a.m. at 3 Dickens Street.

“Firefighters responding found a storage trailer behind the residence fully engulfed in flames. The fire was swiftly contained and extinguished,” said JFES Division Chief Shaun Hayes.

Shortly thereafter, public safety personnel found the body in the fire ruins. Investigators with Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and NC SBI are working together on the open and active death investigation.

“At this time, based on the preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected,” said JPD Sergeant Mark Ketchum.

Investigation into the incident continues.