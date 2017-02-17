Ayden woman captures final flight of Green Beret

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman from Eastern North Carolina captures a life changing moment for one family while on a plane at Raleigh International Airport. The video has since gone viral with more than 6 million views since it was posted to Facebook on Tuesday. Lisa Williams says she originally posted the video so her children could see but now feels the video is helping remind communities across the country that freedom is not free.

“It was heartbreaking,” says Williams. “Never seen anything like it before.”

The flight had just landed at RDU when the pilot came over the loud-speaker letting passengers know it would be a few minutes before they could exit the plane. When Williams looked out the window, she saw the “special passenger” that was mentioned when her plane let Atlanta.

“There was a woman standing behind me in the isle and she said, ‘oh, another angel is coming home’,” recalls Williams.

That angel was Chief Warrant Officer Shawn Thomas. The Green Beret was killed while serving in Africa, leaving behind his wife and four children. Williams says she began recording the moment to share with her children to show that this is what happens in reality. The video continues, and the importance of the moment deepens.

“There are so many people out there that are burning our flag and spitting on it and cussing it but this man, to him it means something,” says Williams. “And to his wife, it means something.”

Soon, Thomas’ wife makes her way to the casket. In the video, the heartbreak is evident. The entire plane full of passengers experiences that pain with her.

“Her name is TJ Thomas,” says Williams. “She did thank me for the video and she wanted it to be shared. She wanted people to realize that this goes on every day. There are many men and women that come home in a casket and they’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”

Warrant Officer Thomas; one of those patriots that paid the ultimate price. Williams says she hopes the video helps his children remember that their father is a cherished hero.