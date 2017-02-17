Update: Troopers identify victim killed in tractor-trailer accident, driver charged

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Highway Patrol identifies the man killed in an accident involving a car and two tractor-trailers in Lenoir County.

Troopers say the accident happened just after one o’clock Friday afternoon on N.C. 11 between Deep Run and Pink Hill.

Investigators say a tractor-trailer, driven by Steven Brunt, attempted to enter the highway from Gray Branch Church Road when he hit another tractor-trailer heading north on N.C. 11. The trailer hit ran off the road and hit a car stopped on Davis Mills Road. Troopers say the car spun and the trailer overturned onto the car.

Troopers say a passenger inside the car died on impact. The driver of the car, Melissa Smith, was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The drivers of the two tractor-trailers were also taken to the hospital in Lenoir County.

Investigators identified the man killed as 68-year-old Stacy Smith from Deep Run.

Highway Patrol charged Brunt with misdemeanor death by vehicle. He was taken to Lenoir County Detention Center and given a $10,000 bond.

A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler took place on Highway 11 in Pink Hill Friday afternoon, the Highway Patrol said.

An 18-wheeler is still on its side and a helicopter has left with a victim of the wreck.

The Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, and traffic is being detoured.

 

 

